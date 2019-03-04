Notice is hereby given of a special meeting of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Olney City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the creation of new firefighter and patrol officer eligibility lists.

Dated: March 1, 2019.

Cindy L. Harlan, Secretary

Board of Fire & Police Commissioners

AGENDA

BOARD OF FIRE AND POLICE COMMISSIONERS MARCH 4, 2019

3:00 P.M.

SPECIAL MEETING

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approve Minutes from January 8, 2019

4. Closed Session: Creation of New Firefighter & Patrol Officer Eligibility Lists 5. Action Taken as Result of Closed Session

6. Adjourn