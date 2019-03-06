Work on the Northeast Park ballfield lights started in earnest this week, with the first pole going up Wednesday and more to follow.

Workers started laying out the new fixtures and poles earlier in the week, and dug the holes to hold the poles.

“It’s really just been a matter of getting this weather out of the way so we can get these lights up in the air,” said Brian Johnson, parks and recreation director. “(The weather) can’t stay like this forever.”

Workers for Barton Electric wasted no time with the sunshine Wednesday as they started setting new light poles at the south field near the swimming pool. Preparation work at the fields started last year.

The new lights are costing the district around $180,000 and is being funded with money from the Baker Trust. A judge last year allowed the district to take around $400,000 from the trust, money that the park board earmarked for the lights and the now completed spillway replacement work at Windmont Park, which cost around $130,000.

The spillway work was commissioned because of safety and long-term concerns over the viability of the structure and the park’s lake. The lighting work was pursued because the poles were wooden and aging and posed a hazard.

Johnson said the lighting project has gone more slowly than he had hoped because of weather and scheduling issues.

But, he said, he thinks the work might still be completed before the start of the upcoming spring ball leagues -- schedules of which might be pushed back because of the current condition of Northeast Park’s playing fields.

He said the frost line still goes down eight inches and that once that melts, “that field is going to be very murky.” He said warmer weather, coupled with some rain and wind, might speed up the drying process.

“All that frost has to come up and it’s going to take a while,” he said.

The lighting work has already had a complication, as a hole dug near the north poolside field broke a section of clay tile, the hole quickly filled with water. Park district workers were pumping water out and replacing the tile Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of water in the ground at six feet,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes the weather improves to the point where the work is completed and the field starts drying out in time for ball season. If all goes well, the work could be completed by month’s end.

Practices for baseball, softball and t-ball begin the week of May 6, with the first games starting the week of May 20.



