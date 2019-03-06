Fred L. DeSplinter, 73, of Cambridge, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Hammond-Henry Hospital emergency room. A funeral mass was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, in Cambridge. The Rev. John Burns officiated. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery, in Geneseo. A visitation was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, in Geneseo. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Fair Association.

Fred was born on Feb. 15, 1946, in Geneseo, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (DeClerq) DeSplinter. He married Theresa Cauwels on June 24, 1967 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Fred was a lifetime farmer of grain and livestock in rural Cambridge. Fred was an avid tractor puller and member of the Henry County Farm Bureau, Illini State Pullers, and St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Fred restored and collected tractors and tractor memorabilia. He also loved the Henry County Fair.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife Theresa; sons, Curt (Ali) DeSplinter, of Geneseo; Matthew DeSplinter, of Geneseo; and Scott (Kim) DeSplinter, of Elmwood. Fred’s grandchildren include: Ayden, Calvin, Andrew, Chance, Lauren, Nathan, Van and Finley. He also is survived by his sisters: Carol (James) Dobbels, of Cambridge; Diane (Dan) Mallum, of Geneseo; Pat (Cary) Wright, of Geneseo; and Barbara (Duane) Johnson, of Ankey, Iowa. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Margaret.