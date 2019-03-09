The Spoon River College softball team started its annual spring trip Thursday and Friday by dropping three of its four games.

Friday morning, the Lady Snappers started with an 8-2 victory over Lincoln Trail CC.



Lincoln Trail scored twice in the top of the first, but Spoon River would plate three runs in the bottom of the first, three more in the second and twice in the fifth.



Ashlyn Towery would be the winning pitcher for SRC, allowing just three hits in seven innings. She walked three and struck out three.



Offensively, Lexi Campbell had two of the Lady Snappers’ six hits, also recording four RBIs. Towery also helped her own cause by knocking in two runs. SRC also belted four home runs, two from Campbell and one each from Jurnee Adams and Towery.



On Friday afternoon, Spoon River would not be quite as fortunate as it was edged by Morris 2-1.



The game would be scoreless until Morris scored a single run in the fourth before adding its second run in the bottom of the sixth.



SRC would tally a single run in the seventh and had the tying run at third base, but was unable to bring the runner home in dropping the one-run decision.



SRC out-hit Morris 8-4 as Samantha Miner recorded three hits, while Kaela Hangebrauck added two hits for the Lady Snappers. Adams knocked in SRC’s lone run.



In the circle, April Hoover took the loss, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three. Kamryn Meacham recorded the final out in the sixth.



The trip for the Lady Snappers started Thursday as they dropped a 9-6, 9-inning decision to Monroe.



SRC grabbed a 3-0 lead after one inning, and led 4-2 before Monroe tallied twice in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.



Both teams scored once in the eighth before Monroe scored four run in the top of the ninth on the way to hanging on for the victory.



Spoon River out-hit Monroe 12-8, but also committed six errors.



Meacham took the loss in relief, allowing five runs in two innings. Hoover started the contest and pitched the initial seven innings, striking out four.



Offensively, Towery recorded two hits.



Spoon River College would close out the first day of action with a 9-6 loss to Macomb Community College.



Macomb led 3-0 after two innings before SRC tallied four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. MCC would responded with a six-run rally in the bottom of the inning to take a lasting lead. Spoon River would score twice in the top of the seventh, but saw its comeback fall short.



Both teams finished with 10 hits, but SRC committed five errors, compared to three for MCC.



Offensively, Rayna Davis, Tina Foglesong and Alyssa Vazquez recorded two hits each, with Davis notching four RBIs. Hangebrauck added two RBIs for the Lady Snappers.



In the circle, Towery took the loss, pitching 4 2/3 innings. Meacham pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.



Spoon River College (2-10) continues play at Titusville today with games against Itacsa, Minn. at 1:30 p.m. and Eastern Florida State at 4 p.m. The team will travel to Cocoa Beach, Fla. on Sunday for games Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week before returning to Canton.