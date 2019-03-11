Hello Readers! Last week, I wrote a rebuttal column to a New York Times columnist’s piece on why we should repeal the 2nd Amendment. As opinion writers, aka, columnists, our words are not a reflection of the paper it is published in, so I haven’t a beef with the NY Times, only the columnist they published. The same arrangement holds true for myself and The Olney Daily Mail.

Last week, I deviated from my personal mantra to abstain writing on political issues. My logic resides in two basic premises. The first is that political issues can become emotionally incendiary before the metaphorical match hits the floor; this is because some issues are felt so passionately. That fact lends itself to the conclusion that any effort, via discussion, to ‘win’ over a political adversary to our ‘side’ of an issue, while personally satisfying, is oft times short lived.

Consider why this is so. If your new convert can be ‘won over’ by your persuasive argument, then the feasibility of them being swayed by some other person, perhaps at odds with your issue position, is quite likely to take place. Should that happen, any efforts of persuasion become meaningless as the person no longer waves your particular banner, thus illustrating the irrelevance of political debate at a citizenry level. Bear in mind, this is only my pessimistic attitude creeping out. I realize political debate is an absolute necessity for change to take place. I view it all as an ocean of arguments that rise and fall, change, with the regularity of our own planetary bodies of water.

My second reason is quite simple. I’ve come to the conclusion that the endless banter, threats and rhetoric spouted by world governments, including our Congress and the White House, are little more than that of actors (albeit, most of them acting with complete sincerity) in a contrived, designed theater with a global audience.

The media, both written and televised, are the playbills we read to keep up on the latest scandal or indictment currently showing. This theater of distraction never ends, because if we’re all busy watching those loony shenanigans, then we aren’t thinking about or doing anything about the truly serious issues, such as endless war, chem trails, fluoridated water and toothpaste, aluminum in shampoo, nuclear arsenal reductions to zero, or any of the hundreds of life threatening issues we face.

Such depressing stuff, those words above. We hear and read so much about the ills of government, some eyes and ears, (well, mine at any rate), have spent too much time researching the negative actions of government rather than seeking the positive.

However, earlier in the week, in the course of reviewing important acts of legislation during the Kennedy administration, most refreshingly, I came across a very significant act of legislation passed into law as a direct result of the efforts of President John F. Kennedy.

As I proceeded down the rabbit hole of net knowledge, I discovered something about myself that required a change within my thought processes; so much so that I must change my perception if I want to continue meeting my eyes in the mirror and liking what I see in them. Bonus- I learned a really neat factoid in the process. More on that below.

In 1963 President Kennedy, Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Dr. Robert Cooke conceived of, and helped push through Congress, The Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act. When considering subsequent Presidential initiatives that have passed into law it is difficult, if not impossible, to find one that exceeds the humanitarian, compassionate nature and scope of this particular piece of legislation.

To fully appreciate the impact of the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act (DDA) of 1963, we first need to understand how developmentally disabled persons were regarded in relation to medical diagnosis and the subsequent ‘treatment program’ awaiting them after being diagnosed.

The beneficiaries of the DDA include cognitively impaired persons in all levels of impairment up to and including those judged as incapable of full inclusion within the general population. Additionally, victims of cerebral palsy, downs syndrome and lesser known mental and physical impairments fall under this category.

We know every state has one or more state psychiatric hospitals. Most of us has seen one while driving by them; large, brick structures set far back from the road with a stone and metal gate preceding a ridiculously long driveway. Many of these, at least until 1963, held mentally psychotic patients along with verifiabley dangerous people exhibiting multiple personality disorders, as well as a host of persons in varying degrees of insanity.

But! That’s wasn’t the only type of patient/inmate (for are they really anything else?) tucked behind those thick walls and barred windows. Prior to President Kennedy’s 1963 initiative for change, mentally impaired individuals, victims of Down’s Syndrome and cerebral palsy victims were shipped off to these very same institutions; many, for the rest of their lives.

The DDA and Bill of Rights Act altered that process. It initiated a plethora of changes to be enacted under penalty of law. Among them were greater efforts at understanding the levels of cognitive disorders, more education viewed as a means to better the impaired life, easier institutional access for family and friends, and sweeping reforms addressing the safety of those institutionalized.

By opening the can of worms that the existing system was revealed to be, the DDA and Bill of Rights Act became the first in a series of legal efforts to eradicate the inhumane status quo of the physically and mentally impaired.

The next landmark came by way of the courtroom in Wyatt vs. Stickney (1970). The ruling was in favor of rectifying a shameful national situation. The court ruled that mentally disabled citizens have inalienable rights under our constitution, the same as any of us.

It’s actually a national embarrassment that these protections, which should have taken place from day one of our Constitution’s creation almost two hundred years ago (referencing the Wyatt vs. Stickney, a mere six years prior to our bi-centennial) had not taken place at all. Add to that it took a court case to spot light such a travesty of U.S. citizen’s rights.

A sad fact is that we as a society either forgot, weren’t aware of, or did nothing to advocate the reality that physically and mentally impaired persons born in the United States of America have the exact same constitutional rights as the rest of us. I suppose it never occurred to us; out of sight, out of mind.

I confess I didn’t know all of our rights, and had not, until this writing, taken time to even read them with any genuine desire. I know I am not unique, so I share them here as a refresher. The U.S. Constitution guarantees the following rights to each citizen, [and, critically to this column’s premise] regardless of ability.

Access to courts and legal representation.

Free Association.

Right to contract, own and dispose of property.

Equal education opportunity.

Equal employment opportunity.

Equal protection and due process.

Fair and equal treatment by public agencies.

Freedom from cruel and unusual punishment.

Freedom of religion.

Freedom of speech and expression.

Privacy.

Services in the least restrictive environment.

Right to vote.

When considering the hundreds of thousands of mentally or physically impaired people locked away in 1962 Sunny Land Psychiatric Institution and their like, how many of their rights as US citizens were they allowed to exercise? I think we should rephrase to ask how many rights were denied. Far more than granted, we can be assured.

Right on the heel of Wyatt vs. Stickney, in 1971, the U.S. General Assembly (obviously before the concept of ‘publicly correct’), issued its ‘Declaration of the Rights of Mentally Retarded Persons’. In a nutshell the document provides for higher standards of living, principals of dignity and worthiness of persons with developmental disabilities.

To my fun ‘factoid’ referenced earlier; for many years, I dismissed Geraldo Rivera as an insignificant celebrity mouthpiece; one of many hundreds. But I discovered something amazing about him that changed not only my opinion of him as a person, but the potential for good that can arise from a televised documentary.

In 1974, Geraldo aired a documentary in which he exposed the living conditions of children and adults at the Willowbrook School in New York City. Not having seen it, I can only conclude it was an incredibly eye-opening expose’, as it spawned a major legislative initiative aimed at deinstitutionalizing the mentally and physically impaired by placing them in alternative, improved living environments.

Geraldo has a fan in me, but I still don’t understand why he never clandestinely drilled a hole and inserted a corded camera into Capone’s vault prior to airing a 1986 live 2 hour television event. A vault without a penny of treasure. He took a hit in the public arena, but the many thousands of impaired people he saved from a hellish existence, knowingly or not, owe a great deal to that man.

Let’s jump to our current year, 2019. Society has come a long way since President Kennedy’s inspired efforts to help those without a voice. I’ve recently learned that the great majority of physically and mentally impaired, those not criminally or potentially physically dangerous to themselves or others, now live in a vast, national network of ‘Community Integrated Living Arrangements’, or CILA’s.

These homes are everywhere. In almost every town. I will state something here you will be hard pressed to hear come from me again. I approve of the sea of paperwork inherent to adhering to the ocean of rules, codes, laws and the like protecting the less fortunate. They exist to provide the highest quality of life a citizen of this country deserves by virtue of being born a citizen of the United States.

Not all countries are so beneficent to the less fortunate. I am proud to be living in a country that has laws protecting this fringe element of society. I ashamedly admit I’ve not given them much thought until now. When I saw a person obviously impaired, the most I felt was a fleeting, “How sad. That unfortunate soul”, then back to thinking about what’s for dinner.

I now understand that but for a genetic anomaly, I could be that person. And they are people, with thoughts and feelings and opinions. With hopes and dreams and desires. Not being blessed with the means to convey these feelings and thoughts does not mean they don’t have them!

One thing I am certain of- scratch that, two things. One, our government can, on rare occasions, act as a force of good, and secondly, I won’t avert my eyes in the presence of an impaired person any longer. I will, instead, reach out and greet them. In spite of so many positive changes on their behalf, they still live in a lonely world. We have a long way yet to go in our efforts to include them in our world.

One way to get there, to the land of compassion, is to take a minute out of your day to say "Hello, how are you?" when you come across a disabled person. At the base level of human emotions, these unfortunates are no different from us; ergo sum, it is incumbent upon our sense of decency to be as kind and polite to them as anyone else we meet in the course of a day.










