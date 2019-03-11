Jon Racklin was honored for his service to our country in a Quilt of Valor ceremony. Jon served in the Army in Korea from 1960-1962. The ceremony was Thursday, March 7thand was held at Fit by G gym so family, friends, and those he coaches at Silver Sneakers could be in attendance.

Nationally, Quilts of Valor has awarded over 200,000 quilts since its inception in 2003. Locally, Olney Valor Quilters have honored nearly 200 veterans and service members with a colorful red/white/and blue quilt, as a way to thank them for their service on behalf of our country and freedom we all enjoy.