Virginia L. Powell, 89, of Dunlap, formerly of Havana, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:40 a.m. at Generations in Peoria. She was born on July 12, 1929 in Mt. Pulaski to James and Jeanette (Purgett) Goodman. She married Robert D. Powell in March 1947. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1976.



Virginia is survived by her daughter Iris (Lynn) Gosnell of Dunlap, granddaughter Jennifer and two great-grandchildren Phillip and Eli. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Dorothy Chown and brother Joseph Goodman.



Virginia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton. She was a member of Eastern Star for 50 years. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, fishing and playing cards. She ran West Food Store in Havana for many years and later worked for Morgans and K-mart.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. Rev. Jame Hahs will officiate.



Memorial contributions can be made in Virginia’s name to Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 N SR 91, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.



Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is assisting with arrangements.