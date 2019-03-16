If you didn’t attend the Ingersoll’s Got Talent show Thursday, you missed out on a huge opportunity to see some of Canton’s up and coming fantastically talented young people.

If you didn’t attend the Ingersoll’s Got Talent show Thursday, you missed out on a huge opportunity to see some of Canton’s up and coming fantastically talented young people.



During dress rehearsal Wednesday afternoon the kids ran through the show working out kinks with the sound system, but otherwise performing flawlessly.



Opening the show was a group of fifth grade young men, ‘Boys ‘Round Here’, Parker DeRenzy, Gavin Otto, Lakon Otto and Easton Orwig.



The fifth graders were outstanding playing their own instruments and relying on their own vocals.



Chloe Haley was up next performing a solo, “Be Alright” and playing guitar.



Chloe was obviously comfortable on the stage playing her instrument with ease and sharing her beautiful vocals.



It was a nice surprise when she appeared later in the show with two other young ladies, Olivia Randall and Addy Williams, performing “Rolling in the Deep.”



Outstanding is just one of multiple adjectives that could be used to describe their performance, but it still doesn’t adequately describe what they created on stage.



Perhaps, in the case of that performance, one had to be there to enjoy the full spectrum of it.



Thailya Harris performed “Bring It Back”. She isn’t a stranger to the stage having taught herself to play several different instruments and enjoys singing and playing those instruments.



Her vocal range is wide for a young lady her age and her talents are sure to take her far as she wants to go!



Switching from musical talents, the group Expression Impression shared their tumbling/dance talents. Members include: Maggie Bump, Sydney Markello, Makenna McGinnis, Geneva Mitchell, Milly Oswald, Armani Rogers and Raylene Stamm.



Energetic and highly entertaining, it was evident this group of lovely young ladies worked hard preparing!



Laynah Rude and Whitney Coker teamed up to perform “A Million Dreams”. With catchy costumes, props, a lovely song and beautiful vocals, their performance was quite enjoyable!



Throw in the vocals of Katie Lockhart and Molly Solo along with a ukulele and what comes back is a light hearted performance of “Belly Ache” with no shortage of talent. It was easy to see the duo throughly enjoyed their time on stage and performing with one another.



Bella Bentzinger presented the solo “Rip Tide” giving an outstanding performance. It is not an easy task to perform on stage by oneself and she did so with confidence and talent.



Abby Black followed with a solo of her own, “How to be a Heartbreaker”. The song selections the participants chose showed they were willing to go outside the box, per say, and take a chance. For Abby it proved to be a good decision! She’s spunky and this piece was perfect for her! Listening to her performance couldn’t help but bring a smile to a person’s face.



The last performer in the show was Aaliyah Danz who performed “Girl On Fire.”



This was another bold choice and Aaliyah did a wonderful job with a piece that has a given even the most seasoned performers difficulty. Great job, Aaliyah!



The judges for the event were Bill Froom, John Harmon and Lauren Wilcoxen.



The IMS Student Council presented a donation to the Canton Special Olympics.



Also performing were members of the Ingersoll Student Council and the IMS Faculty.



DVD’s of the show are available for $5.



Ingersoll does indeed got talent!

For photos of the show, visit our online gallery.