Wethersfield School Dist. 230 is losing its second principal in less than a year as elementary school Principal Jeanine Friedman announced her resignation at Thursday’s board meeting.

Friedman has been the principal at Wethersfield for 13 years and will finish out the school year.

She told the school board that she had accepted a position as principal/superintendent at the Emmons School District, a pre-K through eighth grade school in Antioch. She starts there July 1.

“We’re going to miss her,” said Supt. Shane Kazubowski. “They are getting a very good superintendent and principal.”

Friedman is credited for obtaining grants for the district and for pushing the school to academic success.

One of the grants is funding an Innovative Learning Lab.

In December, Friedman was invited to make a presentation at the Raising Student Achievement Conference in December because of the school’s substantial academic improvement.

The RSAC listed Wethersfield’s presentation as “Improving Achievement on a Shoestring Budget.”

The invitation was predicated on the school’s PARCC performance, which had increased by 20 points in language arts and 14 points in math.

“I was extremely excited. It was an honor to get to represent and speak about all the hard work the teachers and support staff have put into helping our students,” she told the Star Courier after the conference.

Kazubowski said the district was aware of the resignation well before the meeting and already had started advertising through the state for a replacement. He said the position will be open for another week and then the board will interview candidates and make a decision on Friedman’s replacement.

Last year the district was forced to seek a new high school principal after 10-year principal Jeremiah Johnston resigned to take a principal position at a Colorado school district.

Johnston was replaced by Carrie Griffith, who took the job after serving as assistant principal in the Geneseo school district.







