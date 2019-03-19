Chris Croxton, local musician in several bands, had open heart surgery with five bypasses Feb. 12.

His friends are raising funds to help with expenses while he recovers.



There will be a fundraiser Sunday, March 24 beginning at noon at the Canton Elks Lodge, 61 West Elm.



Southern Cross and Long Hard Ride are scheduled to perform. There will be live music all day with other performers to be announced.



Pulled pork and chips will be available for $6 a plate. Hot dogs, smoked sausage and desserts will also be available.



Donations of auction items and desserts are welcome!



For more information or to donate, contact Jack, 309-267-6812.



