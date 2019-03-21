Daniel W. Shaffer, 77, of Moline, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in Arizona. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Wendt Funeral Home, in Moline. A rosary will be read at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1608 - 13th St., in Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family to establish education funds for his grandchildren.

Dan was born in Moline on Feb. 3, 1942, the son of Charles and Helen (Olson) Shaffer. On April 16, 1966, in Moline, he married Shirley Ann Erwin, who preceded him in death August 11, 1988. On July 14, 2007, in Geneseo, he married Susan VanOverberg Benhart, who survives.

He graduated from Moline High School with the Class of 1960, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He was employed by the U.S. Government until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, in Moline, and St. Malachy’s Church, in Geneseo. As a child, Dan spent many years with his parents at a fishing resort in northern Wisconsin, and later, at a fishing resort in Bagley, Wis., where he and Shirley Ann owned a trailer next to his parents. He was a member of Cushman Club of America and traveled all over the US to scooter meets. His favorite ride was the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While other club members were speeding by, he drove slowly, so as to enjoy the experience as long as possible. He was highly skilled with a scroll saw, and made puzzles for family and friends. The past few years, he was learning the art of woodcarving.

In addition to his wife, Susan, survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Cattanach, of Greenville, Wis.; his son, James (Randi) Shaffer, of Buckeye, Ariz.; grandchildren, Bryce Smith, of Greenville, Wis.; Hannah Cattanach, of Greenville, Wis.; and Ashley and Sophie Shaffer, of Buckeye, Ariz.; stepsons, David Benhart, of Minneapolis, Minn.; Scott (Suzanne) Benhart, of Davenport, Iowa; and Matthew (Melissa) Benhart, of McChord Air Force Base, Washington; step-granddaughters, Alynna, Rowan, Angela, and Michelle Benhart; a nephew, Charlie Pinedo, of Warrenville; and cousins, Sharon Shaffer, of Moline; Martin Shaffer, of Palm Desert, Calif.; and Margo (Dave) Georlett, of Moline. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Darci Pinedo; a grandson, Nolan Smith; and a niece, Emma Pinedo.