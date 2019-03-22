The Richland County School Board met on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the district office board room. The following is an overview of the business conducted.

Mrs. Jamie Tyler and Mrs. Jennifer Fritchley invited board members and public to a candidate forum at Olney Central College Banquet Room on March 26th at 6:00 p.m. featuring board member candidates. Mr. Chris Simpson, Assistant Superintendent will follow with an update on high school renovations.

Mrs. Cris Edwards presented the board with copies of the book to be used this year for the One Book, One Community program. This book is Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling. Ms. Bowling will visit RCMS on April 16th for a meet and greet with the public at 3:15 p.m. Mrs. Edwards also announced that Richland County Middle School won the Best Communities for Music Education Award again this year. Congratulations to RCMS Music Department for winning this award for the last four years.

In regular business conducted, the following items were approved as part of a consent agenda.

 Approval of minutes of the previous month’s meeting and the destruction of closed session

audio recordings of the meeting held on October 19, 2017, which were opened to the public on

June 21, 2018

 Review of February FOIA log

 First reading for consideration of district policies 2.20 Powers and Duties of the School Board;

Indemnification; 4.30 Revenue and Investments; 4.110 Transportation; 4.150 Facility Management and Building Programs; 4.190 Targeted School Violence Prevention Program; 5.250 Leaves of Absence; 5.330 Employment Periods, Sick Days, Vacation, Holidays, and Leaves; and 6.15 School Accountability

 Approval of annual membership to the IHSA

 Approval of building reports

 Approval of financial reports with a total bill list of $506,863.92

During his report, Superintendent Larry Bussard reviewed several items.

 Mark Ritz from BLDD Architects and Jon Carroll from Poettker Construction gave an update on the RCHS renovation plan and presented an updated Design Development Plan

 The 2019 Service Awards Banquet is scheduled for April 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Olde Tyme Steakhaus

 A financial review and update shows that the state of Illinois has issued vouchers to the school district of just under $1 Million

During his report, Assistant Superintendent Chris Simpson reviewed end of year dates that include

* RCHS Graduation – Sunday, May 19th at 3:00 p.m.

* RCMS Promotion – Monday, May 20th at 7:00 p.m.

* Last Day of Student Attendance – Monday, May 20th

* Last Day of School – Tuesday, May 21st

The board held a public hearing to hear testimony regarding the issuance of funding bonds for the purpose of paying claims against the district. Mr. David Pistorius from First Midstate asked the public for comment or discussion concerning the Board’s intent to sell bonds before adopting the resolution to issue bonds. Following the public hearing, the board approved the issuance of funding bonds for the purpose of paying claims against the district.

In new business, the following items were approved.

 Approval of resolution declaring the intention to issue funding bonds for the purpose of paying claims against the district

 Approval of construction management firm contract with Poettker Construction

 Approval of amended architectural firm contract with BLDD Architects

 No action was taken regarding the RCHS Renovation Design Development Plan

 Approval of bank bid specifications

 Approval of bid awarded to Heartland Mechanical for installation of the RCES chiller in the amount of $139,500

Following a 3 hour and 2 minute executive session, the board took action on the following items.

 The board approved the hiring of John Hubbard as RCMS Assistant Principal; David Berry as RCHS Science Teacher; Rachel Snyder and Rachel Zwilling as RCES Teachers; Amy Stevens as Special Education Teacher pending Illinois licensure; Cheryl Wall as School Nurse; Bobby Reynolds as RCES Custodian; and Michelle Higgason as RCES Part-time Food Service Staff Member

 The board approved the re-hiring of the current administrative personnel, all tenured licensed staff, all non-tenured licensed staff, and educational support staff for the 2019-2020 school year

 The board approved Leroy Stallard as FBLA volunteer driver and Hassan Steel as volunteer boys’ baseball coach

 The board approved raises for administrators and educational support staff for the 2019-2020 school year

 The board approved the personal leave of absence of RCES Paraprofessional Amy Allen from August 12, 2019 through January 3, 2020 and family medical leave of absence for RCES Teacher Aimee Volk from April 1, 2019 to the end of the 2018-2019 school year

 The board approved the reinstatement of 25 sick days for District Office Secretary Sherri Pierce;26.5 sick days for RCES Teacher Tracy Dobbs; and 26 sick days for Bus Driver Barbara Wade

 The board approved the resolution to adopt the IMRF Early Retirement Incentive Program (Note: Board members present included President Jeff Wilson, Carolyne Brooks, Alex Cine, Steve Kinkade, Cindy Lockley, Steve Marrs and Leon Redman.)