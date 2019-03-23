An audit conducted by Phillips, Salami & Associates near the first of the year conveyed the City of Canton is currently in the best financial shape since 2013.

Ed. Note-The Ledger is attempting to start a new series, Op-Ed pieces from various folks in the county that will be published bi-weekly in a Saturday Ledger.



We extend a very warm and gracious thank you to our first contributor, Canton Mayor Kent McDowell.



An audit conducted by Phillips, Salami & Associates near the first of the year conveyed the City of Canton is currently in the best financial shape since 2013.



I believe it’s due to several factors such as the hard working people invested in the community either by being elected or employed with the city including; Finance Chairman, Ryan Mayhew, City Treasurer, Crystal Wilkinson, City Clerk, Diana Pavley-Rock, Comptrollers CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) CPA as well as council, department heads and city employees.



When I announced I was running for Mayor of Canton, I said it was my belief our city’s financial woes could be solved when, and only when, we tightened our purse strings.



Making, difficult, but necessary decisions for the better of the city and the future of the city is part of that.



Understanding those financial obstacles when I was elected in 2017 all of us pulled together in an effort to streamline city government and get city spending under control.



After implementing some innovative changes within the city’s personnel structure, new businesses opening and the passing of the sales tax referendum, as well as other developments, we are seeing improvement.



Cash reserves and investments in the General Fund during the audit were $2,000,017, which is more than double last year’s total, $993,522.



On the flip side of that, the city’s outstanding loans and bonds were reduced by $2.4 million, dropping from $20.7 million to $18.3 million.



All of that said, our financial improvement hasn’t happened overnight. There have been positive balances to the budget for the past three years—after three straight years of large deficits.



Although these numbers are moving in the right direction, there is still a lot of room for improvement. There are city improvements we absolutely need to follow through with in our aging infrastructure and our rising contributions to retirement funds and other personnel obligations.



It is going to take some time and patience.



But, I am determined and it is not only my hope, but my goal to see further improvements as we continue.