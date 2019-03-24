Heather Neuman has been hired as the new Community Development Coordinator at GWRPC. Heather will be supporting GWRPC with community development planning, grant writing, and grant administration. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Paralegal Studies from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and brings to the table her experience in grant writing, family law, and third-party liability. Heather is married with three children and currently resides in Fairfield.

The GWRPC mission is to serve the Greater Wabash District by providing local, regional, and comprehensive planning, facilitating knowledge enhancement, securing and administering funds and promoting cooperative solutions to regional issues. The seven counties in the GWRPC Economic Development District include: Crawford, Edwards, Lawrence, Rich- land, Wabash, Wayne, and White. For more information, please visit www.gwrpc.com.