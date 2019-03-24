On Thursday March 21st, Caleb E. Quillman (Norris City) age 20, was arrested after a vehicle stop at R1 Ford Center for driving while his license was suspended. Quillman, was also cited for possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set a $150.00, which he bailed out.

On Wednesday March 20th, Justin M. Lindsey (Carmi) age 29, was stopped at Stewart and Hillsdale street, after he was squeal- ing his tires, Lindsey took a field sobriety tasks and was found to be impaired. Lindsey was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, He was also additionally cited for illegal squealing of tires. Bail was set at $100.00, which he bailed out.