A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia Ann “Dena” DuVerney, 94 of Aledo, will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Aledo. Family burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal on Monday, April 1st. Visitation is Friday from 4 to 7 PM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, where a Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. Memorials may be made to St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, the Alzheimer’s Association or Relay for Life, Mercer County.

Dena died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living, Aledo.

Dena was born on March 11, 1925 in Davenport, Iowa to Raymond & Anna (Nolte) Heskett. She married Joseph DuVerney on May 30, 1942 in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 2, 1985.

Dena was a devoted member of St. Catherine’s where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was employed at the Aledo Maid-Rite for many years. She was a Die-Hard Chicago Cubs Fan. Dena cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her 7 children and spouses: JoDene Huntley of Aledo; Therese & Mike Clark of Hendersonville, NC; Patrice Brenner of Aledo; Mary & Tom Finch of LaSalle, IL; Christine “Tina” & Larry Lee of Aledo; Joseph DuVerney of Aledo and Michelle “Shelly” & Rick McCaw of Aledo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Phyllis Goldermann of Davenport. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Harold “Sandy” Heskett; a granddaughter, Kristin Lee and a great-granddaughter, Valerie Carlson.

Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.