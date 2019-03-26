It was rather cut and dry as the Pontiac City Council approved its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year Monday night.

The special meeting was called well in advance to make sure everything was in place by April 1, which is when the next fiscal year begins.

According to City Administrator Bob Karls, the theme for the new budget is “Operating with less.”

“Because of the pensions, we have a shrinking General Fund availability from the property tax, as well as the fact that most of our other revenue sources are just stable or declining,” Karls said Monday afternoon.

He pointed out that the cable television franchise money is going down. This has to do with fewer people relying on cable. Other options, such as satellite and internet sources are on the rise all over the country.

Also, the state income tax is an unknown as far as what will be done. The state has withheld a portion of the income tax and replacement tax. Karls said he is not sure what is going to be done with those this year.

Karls also said that city seems to have reached a peak on gaming receipts.

“In terms of our operations, there’s very little change, it’s just continuing the status quo (in most departments),” Karls said.

He noted that the splash pad will be opening, right now it appears May 25 is the opening date, which means new expenses.

The city’s expenditures are looking to be at $16.9 million. On top of that will be the $15 million cost for the sewage treatment plant, if, as Karls said, things get going quickly. He added that that doesn’t appear likely.

On the Capital Improvement side, Karls said that there will be significant sewer improvements regarding the collection system. Manhole replacements are budgeted at $88,000 and $600,000 combined for an extension of sewer service and lining of the sewers to cut down on infiltration.

There is also $250,000 earmarked from the Motor Fuel Tax fund for street improvements.

“The other major thing we looked at, and it’s going to be an ongoing discussion for the next few years, is the sunsetting of the TIF,” Karls said.

He said the city will be looking at getting as many projects done before the TIF time runs out so as to enhance the tax base. Most of the capital improvement work that has been done has been funded by TIF. With it’s departure, the city will need to look at replacing those funds for improvements.