The Spoon River College softball team opened Mid-West Athletic Conference play Saturday by splitting a doubleheader against Lincoln Land Community College at the Canton Softball Complex.

SRC won the opener 10-7 as Rayna Davis and Samantha Miner each homered twice for the Lady Snappers. Miner knocked in four runs and Davis three. Mackenzie Hedges would record three of Spoon River’s 13 hits, while Isabella Clark and Alexia Campbell chipped in two hits each for SRC. Clark also tallied three RBIs, while Jurnee Adams would score twice for the hosts.



Lincoln Land scored three runs in its first at-bat before SRC answered by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. The Lady Snappers added three runs in the third before LLCC scored three times in the top of the fourth to make the score 8-6. SRC would score twice in the bottom of the inning before LLCC once in the fifth to close out the game’s scoring.



In the circle, Ashlyn Towery recorded the win. She allowed seven runs, only one of which was earned, in four-plus innings. Towery gave up seven hits and one walk, striking out one.



Jessica Young would notch the save, hurling the final three innings. She gave up just two hits and struck out one.



Spoon River had three errors in the contest.



Game two saw Lincoln Land post an 8-2 victory in securing the split.



LLCC (6-14, 1-1 M-WAC) scored the game’s first seven runs, keyed by a four-run fourth. SRC would its only two runs in the bottom of the fifth.



Campbell homered, knocking in both SRC runs. Davis, Hedges and Kamryn Meacham added one hit each for Spoon River (9-15, 1-1 M-WAC). The Lady Snappers had their struggles defensively, committing five errors that led to six unearned runs.



In the circle, April Hoover allowed six runs – all unearned – in four innings on seven hits. She recorded one strikeout.



Meacham pitched the final three innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. She walked one and struck out one.



Spoon River’ scheduled twinbill Sunday at Parkland was rained out. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.