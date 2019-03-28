David A. Exner, 69, of Geneseo, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, in Geneseo. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society - Geneseo or to First Presbyterian Church, of Coal Valley.

David was born Feb. 16, 1950, in Moline, the son of Dewey and Gloria (Hintz) Exner. He married Nancy L. Hanne on July 10, 1971, at First Presbyterian Church, in Coal Valley. David was employed by MidAmerican Energy as a plant operator for more than 20 years. David proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved going antiquing, to flea markets, and had a huge place in his heart for all animals.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy; mother, Gloria Exner, of Omaha, Neb.; daughters, Mindy (Jamie) Plotts, of Geneseo; and Marci Manary, of Geneseo; brother, Dan (Diann) Exner, of Morrison; and sister Diane (Steve) VanCamp, of Omaha, Neb. David had four grandchildren, Madison Plotts and Jessica, Seth and Bodi Manary. He was preceded in death by his father.