Laura Hanson, 50, of Falls Church, Va., formerly of Galva, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 29 at Rux Funeral Home, in Galva. Inurnment will be held in the Galva Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Laura Hanson Memorial Fund for a memorial to be established.

She was born Nov. 4, 1968, in Kewanee, the daughter of Doris K “Butch” and L. Arnold “Arnie” (Johnson) Hanson. Laura had graduated from Galva High School in 1986 and then Black Hawk East in 1988. She then attended Western Illinois University. She was an executive assistant at SCAI. She loved her family, especially her nieces. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

She is survived by her mother, of Galva; two sisters, Lisa (Bob) Sieghartner, of Coal Valley; and Lynn Dillender, of Kewanee; two nieces, Madison and Alexa Dillender; and special friends, Megan Morgan, Chris McGaffin and Patricia Theobald. She was preceded in death by her father.