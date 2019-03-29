Dear Editor,

At the March 19, 2019 Newton City council meeting the council unanimously voted to give donations to 19 applicants totaling $5,500 in the yearly “Dues and Donations” give away. The serious problem with this is, not if these are worthy causes or not, the problem is the total lack of respect to the taxpayers in a City with the highest city tax rate in at least 5 counties, this money was taken from the residents of Newton, by force if necessary then instead of being used to pay for essential government services like a responsible government body does it is simply handed out in the form of donations to the favorite causes of the council members. At the next meeting the council will be busy giving more

taxpayer money away in the form on “TIF” grants.

Larry Short

Newton, IL