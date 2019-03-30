The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Dr. Duane Esarey, Director Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds Museum, who will present a talk titled “Rockwell Mound and Other Mason County Mysteries”.



This event is free and the public is invited to attend.



Refreshments will be available following the presentation.



Dr. Esarey is the newly appointed Director of Dickson Mounds Museum.