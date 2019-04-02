KEWANEE - Carol Jean Abbot, 74, of Kewanee, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kewanee Care. Carol was born May 26, 1944, in Kewanee, the daughter of Robey and Roberta (Ogburn) Medley. She attended Kewanee Schools. Carol married Allie “Dick” Abbot on July 13, 1962 in Cambridge, he preceded her in death on June 1, 2015.

Carol is survived by one daughter, Theresa (Steve) Petty; two sons, Terry and Tony Abbot, all of Kewanee; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and two on the way. She is also survived by brother, Robert (Pat) Johnson, Altona, IL and a sister, Diane Jacobs, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Dick”; sister, Shirley Mitchell; brother, Richard Medley; and a grandson, Jairus Petty.

Carol worked as a CNA her entire life. She enjoyed camping, thrift shopping, and listening to music. She also enjoyed spending time with Ms. Ella, her dog. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Dan Craig will officiate. A private family burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please leave an online condolence for Carol’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.