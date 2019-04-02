Pontiac City Council meeting

For the final time in his 48 years in serving the City of Pontiac, Dave Lopeman attended a council meeting in an official capacity. And he was gently roasted for it.

City Administrator Bob Karls presented a slide show of Lopeman that covered his 48 years in the employ of the city. It started in 1971 with his joining the Pontiac Fire Department, which was located across Howard Street from the current City Hall building.

His tenure ends in less than two weeks as the Building and Zoning Director. In his capacities with city between 1971 and today, is included a time as fire chief.

“I’ve seen a lot in 48 years,” Lopeman said. “Good, bad, construction, destruction. It’s been fun, that’s all I can say. Thank you.”

Paul Ritter, Jennifer Babb and students AJ McCabe and Andrew Babb were present to tell the council of a project taking place at Southside Cemetery. McCabe and Andrew Babb spoke on what was happening to monuments and tombstones, as well as asking for permission to do this project.

“Previously, I worked on replacing a Spanish-American War tombstone from Patty Cemetery. The tombstone belonged to Private Herbert DeMoss,” McCabe said. “Unfortunately, his tombstone was too badly deteriorated so we had to replace it.”

“What our environment science is going to do is, there are currently 35 Civil War tombstones for those who fought,” added Andrew Babb. “We were wanting to remove them onsite, restore them, correct their placements to military regulations and that is what we’re asking (of) you.”

Ritter clarified that the tombstones are for those who are memorialized in the cemetery because the bodies of the soldiers did not make it back to Livingston County.

“Most of the tombstones, what’s happening is they’re sinking, and the acid rain is causing them to deteriorate,” Ritter said. “These were under a tree, so there’s no real decomposition that’s noticeable. What (we) would like to do is remove them, straighten them up and bring them back to grade.”

The city provided its blessing before heading into agenda business.

Jake Kinkade, the Waste Water Treatment Plant superintendent, told the council of line separation that is needed on West Madison. It involves two pieces of property who have had a history of sewer line backup because of various reasons while sharing a line.

Kinkade pointed out two grants totaling $3,750 was being asked for in order to help alleviate costs in this undertaking. This was approved.

So, too, was use of Dargan Park, but not unanimously. In this case, Paul Kelly of Kelly-Sauder-Rupiper asked for use of some of Dargan Park for demonstrations of equipment his company sells. Kelly pointed out that these demonstrations would involve only riding the machine in question — a riding lawnmower.

It was discussed what needs to be done and what insurance needs to be taken out so everyone is covered. Alderman John Wille was the lone “nay” vote.

The council approved a contract for Larry Necheles to continue as hearing officer for police tows. It was suggested that Necheles be given a contract for up to two years instead of just one, which was agreed upon unanimously.

The council gave approval to the purchase of a new end loader at a cost of $133,408, which includes an extended warranty. This is below the $140,000 that was said to have been budgeted for such a purchase.

Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Baxter will see improvements at the rec-center after the council approved his two requests.

First, there will be a new printer-copier contract through RK Dixon. Baxter said the current deal with Konica Minolta ends June 23 and suggests going with Dixon for a Xerox machine at a savings of nearly $500 annually for five years.

The second change will be getting automatic doors for handicap-accessible use by way of a button to push to open doors at the facility. Tee Jay Central of Gridley will do the work to install at a cost of $6,619. This is part of the budget.

Mayor Bob Russell pointed out that the city will be addressing the liquor license ordinance as it refers to outside dining for local restaurants outside the downtown blocks. This will allow for establishments such as David’s to be able to create and outdoor dining experience.

Marlon Eilts addressed the council in reference to revisiting the plans for his “Summer Shin Dig” at Humiston-Riverside Park. This will be brought up at the April 15 meeting.