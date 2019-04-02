As part of an effort to re-establish Osprey as a nesting species in Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources partnered with Ameren Illinois earlier this month to construct two large nesting platforms in Banner Marsh, near Canton.

Osprey, which are classified as a state-endangered species in Illinois, rely primarily on a diet of fish for survival.



This makes the waters of Banner Marsh an ideal location for nests. With the platforms set, there is hope that Osprey will now return to Central Illinois in larger numbers.