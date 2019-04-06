Though losing four of the five girls that helped the team placed second in last spring’s Class 1A State Finals, the Farmington Central girls track and field programs looks to rebuild entering the 2019 season.

The team won a sectional title, along with the Prairieland Conference crown last year. The squad has 26 members this year for first year FCHS head girls coach Chancy Whittington.



Among the key returnees are senior Sarah Litchfield, who placed fifth in last year’s state final in the pole vault with an effort of 10-feet, 9-inches.



Other top returning athletes according to Whittington are senior Melissa McVey (distance) and sophomores Deidra Lange (hurdles and jumps), Bridget Kalb (jumps and sprints) and Makenna Hintz (distance).



Of the 26 members on the squad, 13 are sophomores. Five seniors, four juniors and four freshmen round out the team.



“This team is very young and has a large sophomore class,” said Whittington. “This team will gain experience and confidence throughout the early part of our season.”



In addition to Litchfield and McVey, other seniors include Kaitlyn Lebron, Meredith Stufflebeam and Abby Ferrell. Juniors include Rachel Elliott, Kylee Hayden, Natasha Lesones and Brooke Wherley.



Other sophomore members of the team include Tori Benedict, Jessamine Britt, Annabelle Easley, Addison Gilstrap, Justyce Jennings, Kami Kelsey, Addy Neal, Kendra Renfroe, Lily Sharum and Kylie Turner.



Rounding out the squad are freshmen Miranda Hursey (sprints), Lynzie Perdue, Destynee Skaggs and Laura Stevens (distance).



In the throws, Lesones is the only upper classman, who has already thrown 32-8.



Litchfield leads a group of four pole vaulters with the senior having already cleared 11-3, a new school record. Whittington noted that two other girls could also clear the state qualifying height of 9-0 and make it to state.



The team has eight distance runners with only two being are upper classmen.



In the sprints, the fastest girl for the Lady Farmers so far in the season is Hursey.