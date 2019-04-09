The Canton Traveling baseball 10U team, sponsored by MidAmerica National Bank, opened its season on a beautiful Saturday morning.

The Canton Traveling baseball 10U team, sponsored by MidAmerica National Bank, opened its season on a beautiful Saturday morning.



The weather and the outcome of the games were equally perfect as Canton took both games of the doubleheader from the host Redbirds by scores of 13-8 and 13-11 respectively.



In game one, the Little Giants got off to a great start in the first inning.



Kash VanHouten and Bo Hoops walked and then pulled off a double steal. One out later, Zayne Shockency sent an 0-2 fastball over the centerfielder’s head for a double and a 2-0 lead.



In the second inning, newcomers Cameron Wilcoxen, Bostyn Kimbrough and Lucas Nelson loaded the bases with two outs setting the table for VanHouten’s two-out single to put MidAmerica up 4-0.



Grady Anderson breezed through the first two innings on the mound, striking out four Redbird hitters. The Little Giants tacked on another run in the third on an RBI single by Nelson to extend the lead to 5-0. But in the bottom of the third, the Little Giants ran into a little trouble allowing four runs that cut their lead to 5-4.



The Little Giant offense would not slow down however, adding four more runs in the next two innings including key hits by Caleb Jochums and Lakon Otto. Hoops relieved Anderson over the next two innings, allowing one run while striking out three batters.



The Little Giants tacked on some insurance runs and hung on late to win the game 13-8. Anderson finished by pitching three innings, allowing four runs and striking out four. Hoops slung two innings, striking out three, while Wilcoxen pitched one inning striking out one, with three runs allowed. Shockency led the offensive attack with four hits, Jochums added three hits and Otto swatted two hits. Going for the sweep in game two, Canton again took an early lead.



VanHouten and Hoops both reached base when No. 3 hitter Anderson Pigg smashed a triple into left centerfield. Canton added single runs in the second and third innings.



On the mound VanHouten was dominant as he struck out seven batters through three innings. In the top of the fourth, the Little Giants added eight runs, highlighted by a Gavin Otto bases loaded walk and a VanHouten thre-run double.



Leading 13-1 VanHouten was removed from the mound. The Redbirds promptly took advantage of timely hits and Little Giant miscues. With the score 13-11, the tying run on base, two outs and the game being called for time limit at the end of the inning, VanHouten was summoned back to the mound. He struck out the final batter to preserve the victory for Canton.



VanHouten and Pigg each had 2 hits. VanHouten pitched 3 ⅓ innings, striking out eight batters and allowing one run. Pigg threw ⅔ of an inning, giving up 10 tough luck runs.



On the afternoon, Shockency led the team with four hits. Jochums, Lakon Otto and VanHouten all had three hits. Hoops and VanHouten each reached base seven times and scored five runs. Kimbrough reached base four times and scored four runs.



Hunter Grove made a crucial catch in centerfield to preserve runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of the second game.



MidAmerica National Bank resumes action at Athletic Park today against IVC at 5:30 p.m.



