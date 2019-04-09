The Canton Ingersoll girls track and field placed third and seventh respectively in Saturday’s Schuyler-Industry Invitational.

“We finally had some good weather to compete in resulting in several personal records for the team,” said Canton Ingersoll coach Brenda Shawgo. “The girls faced some tough teams but are steadily improving.”



The eighth grade meet saw Macomb take top honors with 101 points. Winchester was second with 86.75 points, followed by Canton Ingersoll (83). Other scores included Jacksonville (64.75), Schuyler-Industry (52.75), Pittsfield (26), Beardstown (25.75) and Camp Point Central (17).



Results for Canton Ingersoll included the following (PR) notes a personal record:

100-meter Hurdles – Lexie Shaw, fifth, 19.95 seconds.

100 – Chloe Bartlett, fifth, 14.55 and Jaiden Walters, eighth, 15.03.

200 – Karlee Zumstein, eighth, 31.25 and Jayda Jones, 10th, 32.69.

400 – Abbie Bouc, fifth, 1:13.19 (PR) and Maya Phillips, 11th, 1:23.15.

800 – Jolina Tutor, fourth, 3:12.70 (PR) and Laura Severt, fifth, 3:18.88 (PR).

1600 – Erica Dailey, second, 6:37.4 (PR) and Elly Robinson, third, 6:45.8.

200 Hurdles – Shaw, second, 34.94 (PR).

4x100 Relay – Ryleigh Mills, Shaylynn Locke, Bartlett and Walters, fourth, 57.91 (PR).

4x200 – Shaw, Brooklyn Kimbrough, Carly Raubun and Alissa Turner, fourth, 2:16.69.

4x400 – Robinson, Raubun, Walters and Dailey, fifth, 5:12.17.

Shot Put – Karryl Lei Leander, sixth, 23-feet, 6-inches and Kailey Pierson, eighth, 21-8.

Discus – Katie Jett, eighth, 65-2 (PR) and Kailey Pierson, ninth, 53-9.

High Jump – Walters, second, 4-8 (PR) and Zumstein, third, 4-8 (PR).

Long Jump – Bartlett, first, 14-8 ½ and Shaw, 10th, 12-0 ½.

Pole Vault – Robinson, second, 6-3 and Bouc, third, 5-3 (PR).



The seventh grade meet saw Jacksonville win the team title with 120 points. SIMS was next with 110 points, followed by Macomb (78), Pittsfield (46), Winchester (35), Camp Point Central (30), Canton Ingersoll (27) and Beardstown (12).



Results for Canton Ingersoll included the following (PR) notes a personal record:

100 Hurdles – Natalie Spiva, 10th, 21.03 (PR) and Makynna Plunk, 12th, 22.65 (PR).

100 – Ella Pigg, 10th, 15.91 and Ella Goforth, 11th, 16.06.

200 – Carleigh Putman, eighth, 32.59 and Keira Raker, ninth. 33.7.

400 – Kyla Zedric, seventh, 1:17.02 and Gracie Chisum, 12th, 1:22.60 (PR).

800 – Kaidence Widger, seventh, 3:18.75 and Ainsley Harper, 11th, 3:29.25 (PR).

1600 – Trinity Rilea, 10th, 8:35.03.

200 Hurdles – Spiva, third, 37.59 and Plunk, seventh, 41.97.

4x100 – Jena Goforth, Plunk, Spiva and Pigg, fourth, 1:01.69.

4x200 – Ella Goforth, Zedric, Putman and Raker, second, 2:09.56

4x400 – Jena Goforth, Raker, Kelsie Kaufmann and Zedric, fifth, 5:40.32.

Shot Put – Harper, sixth, 20-04 (PR) and Plunk, 10th, 18-0.

Discus – Jovie Hutton, 10th, 41-4 and Brooke Hendricks, 11th, 40-0 (PR)

High Jump – Pigg, 10th, 3-8 (PR).

Long Jump – Jena Goforth, seventh, 12-10 (PR) and Ella Goforth, eighth, 12-8 ½, (PR).

Pole Vault – Spiva, third, 4-9 (PR).