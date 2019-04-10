Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, April 11, in the East and West Conference Rooms at OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

Volunteer blood donors are invited to support the local blood supply by scheduling an appointment to give blood by calling (309) 852-7810 (appointments preferred, walk-ins also welcome). Please bring a photo ID for use in donor registration.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries.

All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. For more information on donor eligibility, call the Blood Center at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org/eligibility.

MVRBC is based in Davenport, Iowa, with regional operations in Urbana (Community Blood Services of Illinois) and Springfield (Central Illinois Community Blood Center). The Blood Center is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to 95 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, including 11 of 13 OSF HealthCare facilities. (For information on MVRBC’s service to OSF HealthCare, see: https://newsroom.osfhealthcare.org/blood-provider-expands-service-to-6-additional-osf-hospitals/.)