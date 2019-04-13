Canton Area Ministerial Alliance will hold a Cross Walk on Good Friday, April 19, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CAMA invites all to a special hour of prayer on this day remembering the crucifixion of Jesus. Join the walk at any of the stops listed below and follow as long as you want! Times are approximate.



11:45 a.m. - Walk begins at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Chestnut

Noon - First Congregational United Church of Christ

2:08 p.m. - Main & Locust Streets (SE Corner, near Taco Bell)

12:15 p.m. - Wesley United Methodist Church (corner of Ave A & W Locust)

12:20 p.m. - Canton YWCA

12:30 p.m. - Jones Park

12:45 p.m. - First Baptist Church

12:52 p.m. - Canton Church of the Brethren