WASHINGTON, D.C. — Due to the projected figure that as many as 16 million Americans may be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by 2050, members in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have introduced legislation to expand community outreach and provide necessary tools for diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, is joined by three other congress members to introduce the CHANGE Act. The CHANGE Act — or Concentration on High-Value Alzheimer’s Needs to Get to an End (CHANGE) — would encourage early assessment, diagnosis and treatment in individuals. The legislation also seeks aid for caregivers and accelerates access to treatments. LaHood is joined by fellow Ways and Means Committee member Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., Energy and Commerce Committee members Congresswoman Doris Matsui, D-Calif., and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. Identical bipartisan legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate.

“Alzheimer’s Disease affects millions of Americans each day and the search for a cure must be relentless, which is why I am proud to introduce this bipartisan, bicameral bill to build upon existing tools for early detection, support physicians, families, and caregivers, gather data on how to improve federal efforts in Alzheimer’s research, and outline additional ways we provide care and treatment to those battling this disease,” stated LaHood. “As a strong advocate for the fight to find a cure to Alzheimer’s, I will continue to support legislation that will help end this cruel disease for good.”

Alzheimer’s is the only disease among the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. without effective prevention or cure. The CHANGE Act requires Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify a uniform, reliable cognitive impairment detection tool or set of tools that “incentivizes clinicians to detect, refer and diagnose Alzheimer’s and related dementias in their earliest stages.” The legislation also establishes payment measures that incentivize detection and diagnosis, as well as prompt the discussion of appropriate care planning services. This includes clinical trial participation.

“I thank this bipartisan group of legislators for their commitment and leadership to accelerating a cure for Alzheimer’s and providing relief to the 5.8 million Americans currently battling this terrible disease and their families, caregivers, and friends,” said George Vradenburg, chairman of UsAgainstAlzheimer’s. “We look forward to working with these legislators and their colleagues to advance the CHANGE Act through Congress and into law.”

“We have always supported the work of developing a pharmacological cure, and will continue to do so, but drug development has proven to be more complicated than we could have ever predicted,” added Vradenburg. “We must also focus on additional pathways for detection, assessment, and diagnosis, including leveraging the latest science around delaying and possibly even preventing Alzheimer’s through various risk-modifying behaviors. As this process proceeds, we must pursue policies to promote early detection, assessment, diagnosis, and risk reduction. The critically important CHANGE Act will equip and incentivize providers to do just this.”

Language within the CHANGE Act indicates that in 2018, it is estimated that Alzheimer’s and related dementias cost Medicare and Medicaid programs $186 billion. By 2050, when the number of those with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is close to 16 million, the direct cost will be projected at $750 billion. The bill states women are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s as they are breast cancer. African-Americans are twice as likely to have the disease and other dementias as white Americans. Latinos are one and one-half times more likely than whites. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for those age 65 and older, African-Americans have the highest prevalence of Alzheimers and other dementias at 13.8 percent, followed by Hispanics at 12.2 percent, non-Hispanic whites at 10.3 percent, American Indian and Alaska Natives at 8.4 percent and Asian and Pacific Islanders at 8.4 percent. Alzheimer’s deaths increased 55 percent among all Americans between 1999 and 2014. However, the number rose by 99 percent for African-Americans and 107 percent for Latinos.

The bill further illustrates that while African-Americans represent 13 percent of the population of the U.S., they make up only 5 percent of clinical trail participants. And while Latinos represent 17 percent of the U.S. population, they make up fewer than one percent of trial participants. According to the CDC, one in nine adults age 45 or older report confusion or memory loss. About 50 percent report having limitations with cooking, cleaning or taking their medications. More than half of people with memory loss have not talked to a healthcare provider about the issue.

“Inability to identify eligible patients at the earliest stages of disease is a substantial impediment to efficient research toward Alzheimer’s disease prevention, treatment and cure,” the bill reads. A provision within the bill also requires a report to be submitted to Congress within three years of the law’s implementation by the secretary of Health and Human Services. The report will include the progress made in the increased use of “validated tools” for detecting Alzheimer’s and cognitive impairment as outlined and made available by the National Institute for Health. The report will also include progress on utilization of diagnostic and care planning services, as well as progress on primary care and patient community outreach efforts.

The CHANGE Act can be read online at: https://bit.ly/2Z65dKw

More information on Alzheimer’s disease can be found at the CDC online at: https://bit.ly/2hHYVyE



