The Olney FFA Chapter competed in the Section 23 Varsity and Novice Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Events February 28, at Richland County High School.

The purpose of the parliamentary procedure competitions are to teach members how to properly run a business meeting. In the novice competition, Olney’s team placed second, falling to the first place team from Cisne. Olney’s novice team consisted of Chairperson Dane Steber, Secretary, Olivia Steber, and Floor Members Cade Baker, Alyssa Bryant, Alec Kocher, and Jenna Bare.

In individual results for the team, Dane Steber placed second in the Chairperson division, Olivia Steber placed first in the Secretary division, and Jenna Bare placed second in the Floor Member Division, followed by Olivia Steber in third.

That same evening, Olney’s Varsity Team placed second in their field, also behind Cisne. The team consisted of Chairperson Tristen Payne, Secretary Chelsea Ochs, and Floor Members Paige Steber, Nick Baker, Travis Wilke, and Lance Mitchell.

In individual results for the team, Tristen Payne placed second in the Chairperson division, Chelsea Ochs placed first in the Secretary division, along with placing first in the Floor Member Division, where she was followed by Travis Wilke in second and Paige Steber in fourth.

On March 20, the Olney FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure team competed in the District 5 competition. The team placed first, meaning they will compete at the state level in June. In individual results, Dane Steber placed fourth in the Chair division and Olivia Steber placed first in the Secretary division. In the Floor Member division, Cade Baker placed first, followed by Olivia Steber in second, Alyssa Bryant in fourth, Alec Kocher in fifth, and Jenna Bare in sixth.

On March 27, the Olney FFA Varsity Parliamentary Procedure team competed in the District 5 competition. The team placed second behind Waterloo, allowing them to compete at the state level in June. In individual results, Tristen Payne placed third in the Chair division and Chelsea Ochs placed first in the Secretary division. In the Floor Member division, Travis Wilke placed second, followed by Lance Mitchell in third.

When asked about the Parliamentary Procedure LDE, Tristen Payne said, “I’m so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to compete at the section and district Parliamentary Procedure CDE. This CDE has provided me with public speaking skills, knowledge on how to properly run a business meeting, given me passion for parliamentary law, and has enhanced my overall confidence. I love being with the team and I look forward to competing with them at state.”

Congratulations to the Olney FFA Novice and Varsity Parliamentary Procedure Teams.



