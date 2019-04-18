The White County GOP recent monthly meeting focused on learning how to effectively communicate agreement or opposition to proposed statewide legislation. Founders of the new Illinois Patriots group, Kelli Chapman and Patricia Trout, were on hand to answer questions about submitting witness slips when proposed legislation is heard in IL House or Senate committee. Filing witness slips give those who cannot go to Springfield a chance to express their opinions about current legislation. Valinda Rowe, also speaking about the witness slips, emphasized how citizen participation can affect legislation. Many bills are being introduced which affect Second Amendment issues, preserving life, taxes, and other southern Illinois values.

Discussion for the evening included the recent pro-life rally held at the State Capitol in Springfield. The estimated attendance of 4,000 caused the doors to the capitol building to be closed for safety reasons until crowds could be dispersed and spread throughout the building as space allowed.

The GOP group is organizing their second golf scramble which will be held at the Carmi Country Club on Saturday, June 15. Committees were formed to insure the success of this event. If you are interested in participating or volunteering, please contact your precinct committeeman or one of the officers of the White County GOP, Chairman Terry Murrow, Vice-Chairman Sam Thomas, Secretary Denton Aud, or Treasurer Pam Armstrong.

The White County Republicans continue to grow with the addition of new members and new precinct committeemen Bill Chapman, David South, and Bob Lamp. Committees were formed to review the current by-laws, to fundraiser for the Golf Scramble, and Debbie Bunting was appointed to recruit a committee to share information about the White County Republicans.

The White County Second Amendment town hall meeting which garnered a lot of coverage by the media was discussed. The Enfield meeting was a tremendous success with a bold announcement from White County State's Atty. Denton Aud denouncing some of the proposed legislation that would infringe on constitutional rights. His message, along with a statement from Sheriff Doug Maier included a vow to protect law abiding citizens and was very well received by the attendees.

A Second Amendment town hall meeting was held last week in Edwards and another is planned for Wayne County. These meetings are a good place to get information about current gun rights.

Thank you to David South for giving the new popcorn popper a trial run. The popcorn and other refreshments were enjoyed by many! Come join us at our next meeting April 22nd at 7:00 p.m.