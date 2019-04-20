The South Park United Methodist Church, 600 S. First Ave. in Canton, will hold a chicken and noodle super in the church basement from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. A chair lift is available at the east door.

CANTON-The South Park United Methodist Church, 600 S. First Ave. in Canton, will hold a chicken and noodle super in the church basement from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. A chair lift is available at the east door.

The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under. The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and drink. Carry-outs will be available.

A silent auction will also be held of items donated by area businesses.