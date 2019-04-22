The brighter side.

The Daily Ledger is part of the West Central Illinois group of GateHouse publications.

For May, however, the editor in charge of this section had a much larger assignment for us.

Called Summer Destinations, the 64-page special section highlights events from each papers’ coverage area.

We also had to provide a calendar listing events from the tail end of May to the end of the year.

Not the easiest task to track down Christmas events when folks just made it through a nasty winter and have thoughts of summer and warm weather on their mind, but it is doable.

The amount of articles each paper was responsible for varied.

The Ledger needed three to fulfill our obligation.

I’m very much a deadline oriented gal.

However, I must admit when it comes to Western Illinois Plus, or in this case Summer Destinations, I tend to push myself closer to deadline than I typically would.

A lot of it is because I have so many other things going on it’s difficult to find time to work on editorial content that, while, technically is for the Ledger, it’s going to be utilized in a separate section.

Fortunately, we do have some of the best readers out there so I put a request for upcoming calendar events on our Facebook page.

I received some great feedback!

When contemplating what to write about I realized a lot more people are taking short day or weekend trips rather than full blown vacations.

Who better to talk about what Canton has to offer than Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Atchley?

There are so many events that take place in Canton that are family friendly, reasonably affordable or entirely free.

Art on Main is quickly approaching and I wanted to make sure that was included in our special publication.

Last year when I covered the event I had just moved into my house. I had an airbed (waiting for my new bed and sectional to be delivered), and a TV on the floor.

I saw several pieces I loved, but kept coming back to something that had been taken from the old Opera House and turned into a beautiful piece of art.

Sunday, right before the close of the show, I bought it.

It was the very first thing that graced the walls of my home and each and every time I look at it, I’m reminded of that warm, windy day and how much I genuinely love it.

Eric Duffield, Canton Main Street Organization Committee Chair, spoke at the most recent Canton City Council meeting.

He noted this year’s Art on Main will have the most artists they’ve ever had.

I’m very much looking forward to it!

Don’t forget, there’s also plenty of delicious food, drinks, fun things for the kids; all the ingredients for a fantastic weekend.

Fulton County has a lot to offer in the way of activities as well.

Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development Executive Chair Missy Towery was kind enough to make time in her busy schedule to answer some questions for me.

I’ve lived in Fulton County nearly my entire life and I have to admit, while writing the article with Missy, I learned A LOT.

Missy noted something new to the area is Glamping (kind of like glamorous camping). Black Sheep Flower Farm provides this new experience and I’m definitely checking this out!

Amanda Woodruff is the Executive Assistant Marketing & Tourism Coordinator for Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development.

She was kind enough to answer questions regarding Canton Farmer’s Market.

I loved coming to Canton to go to the Farmer’s Market when I didn’t live here, now that I’m here I love it even more!

There is so much variety and talk about reasonably priced produce and other items!

Once again, it’s a family friendly event, as well.

Constantly, I read so many negative things, “nothing to do,” “so boring”, “the city is following apart”, etc.

Every city, no matter where one looks, has issues that need to be addressed, but Canton has a wealth of events that take place on a regular basis and so much to offer its residents and visitors.

May hasn’t even started and my calendar is getting full of things to cover.

Admittedly, typically it is easier to focus on negativity.

Hey, I find myself doing it, too, but when it comes to this community; a community I call my home now, I love being here.

I love seeing how dedicated people are to bringing events to Canton for not only residents, but those in the surrounding areas, too.

I love how people are willing to take a chance and embark on new business ventures.

The park system is envied by others who don’t live here. I think, perhaps, the beautiful parks aren’t appreciated by some as much as they should be.

The list goes on and on and I suppose it’s easier for me to be wide-eyed and awestruck as a newbie, but on the other hand being new has its advantages.

I’m not about to apologize for being appreciative of my community and what it has to offer.

I’ve covered communities where no one wants to work together; where people bickered non-stop, fought to be top dog and only wanted their ideas utilized, not being open-minded enough to listen to others.

One city, several years ago, was named a Main Street Community.

However, none of that happens without a lot of ongoing work.

If a community can make it work, the benefits are outstanding.

I attended meetings that lasted far too long and nothing got accomplished.

People fought.

People complained.

A large group suddenly became several little cliques.

They failed.

Trying to think what community events they have now and the most I can come up with is their High School Homecoming Parade and that’s not really a community event.

I’m definitely looking forward to checking out some of the activities Canton and Fulton County have to offer as the weather continues to warm up.

The brighter side.

It’s a good place to be.