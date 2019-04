A tape of the 2019 Community Easter Egg Hunt held at Eastview Saturday will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22.

It starts at noon Thursday, April 25 and will be on 24-hour repeat.

The tape was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.