Buckwheat and I are exactly alike. My old dog’s good qualities far outweigh the bad and if people could think the same of me-I will die a happy man.

Editor,

Follow up:

Most honest statement I have ever made.

The end.

I am a simple man!

Bill Downing

Fairview