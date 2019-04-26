The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, May 7 at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Larry Kinsella, Fairview Heights, who will present a talk titled “Sticks-N-Stones, An Introduction to Experimental Archaeology.”

LEWISTOWN-The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, May 7 at the Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m. Featured speaker will be Larry Kinsella, Fairview Heights, who will present a talk titled “Sticks-N-Stones, An Introduction to Experimental Archaeology.” This event is free and the public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be available following the presentation.

Larry Kinsella is the consummate renaissance fellow with many, varied experience in teaching, leadership and experimental technology…all archaeology related. His observations of ‘they did it, but how did they do it’ have led to many significant break-throughs in understanding prehistoric technology. He has worked on many archaeological sites in Illinois and surrounding states, has received numerous acknowledgements and awards for his work in archaeology.

This will be a very informative and entertaining evening. Perfect for the whole family.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217-782-9175 or visit the museum’s web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds.

Also check out weekly updates on Facebook at “Illinois State Museum – Dickson Mounds.”