“Miss Richland County 2018, Samantha Trout” I still have to pinch myself when I hear that phrase or introduce myself in this way and think, “How can this be real?”. Ten months later and I still feel like I'm living a dream. As the Queen I have had so many amazing opportunities along with growing as a person. It has been an honor for me to represent Richland County. It has also been a great pleasure for me to help with many community events such as MS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Relay for Life, Fall Kids Mall of Richland County, and many more.

Being Miss Richland County Fair has made me realize just how fortunate I am to live and represent Richland County. We have such a supportive pageant committee, fair board, and community, without these people these opportunities would not even exist.

One of the greatest privileges as the fair queen is getting to compete at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in January. My time competing is and will forever be one of the most memorable times of my life. I was even lucky enough to bring home the non-finalist ”Best Stage Presence” award. This past summer while preparing for the pageant I gained friendships, confidence, interview skills and much more.

One of the great perks of the Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant is the scholarships available for not only the Queen, or runners up but also all contestants. I was able to pay in FULL for my first semester of college through the scholarship that was made available for me by competing in the Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant.

I would like to encourage all ladies ages 16-21 to attend one of our informational meetings for the 2019 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant. There will be two informational meetings to accommodate those ladies who might have a conflict getting to a single meeting. Those will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, across from the high school. The first one will be Tuesday, April 30th at 6:00pm and the other is on Sunday, May 5th at 3:00pm. You must attend one of these meetings but not both, with a parent or guardian to become a contestant. I hope to see you there!