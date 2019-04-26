How powerful is the force of fear in your life?

When I asked myself this same question, I first received a deceiving smokescreen answer.

My ego responded with some bit about how I have lived outside of convention and chosen to work in some pretty harsh conditions (thereby deeming me courageous).

At first this response was quite convincing.

A couple years later, I received a much different response to this question.

I was able to receive a more authentic and vulnerable response after spending a couple years working with a teacher who helped me see when I was full of it or not.

Like many of you reading this, I have used denial, identity, and self-image to mask a deeper, softer, more vulnerable truth. It’s just what humans do.

So many societal norms and pressures program us to focus on how we should be rather than just being how we are. And so denial and self-rejection become one of our greatest skills from a very early age.

After years of following suit, life smacked me upside the head with a spiritual 2x4. It said, “Get humble and real or there will be nothing new in this life for you. Face your fears, lest you remain the walking dead.”

That’s a pretty extreme wake-up call. I could not deny its veracity.

Slowly and gradually, I began to notice how my entire life had been built upon a foundation of fear.

Every single decision made was for one of the following reasons:

a) to prove my worth to someone other than myself

b) to avoid being lonely

c) to avoid being judged

d) to avoid being unnoticed

e) to avoid having relationships in an effort to avoid being hurt

f) to avoid my passions for fear they would not be lucrative

g) to avoid doing what I love for fear of not being the best

The list goes on and on. Really, when I started to examine the feelings behind each of my daily decisions, I found that fear was at the core of almost everything.

In other words, fear was ruling my life. Not love, not passion, and certainly not freedom. I was enslaved within my own subjective fear.

What a sad wake-up call.

Through some pretty intense personal growth processes I became very intimate with my uniquely personal fears.

I began to know the intricacies of its behavior. I could feel its rise and fall during conversations and in my personal and professional life. I became aware of how fear felt in my body.

This awareness has helped me use fear as a doorway; walking through it instead of averting (unless there’s an actual life threatening peril that needs avoided for true survival).

Dear Readers, how does fear show up in your life?

Where might fear be operating and controlling your daily decisions?

As you ask these questions, remember that first, the ego will likely give you a smokescreen answer so you do not see the truth.

Instead, do not look for an immediate answer to this. Seed the question into your heart and allow your life unfolding to give you the real answers.

Have the intention to simply notice when fear is gripping you or steering the boat.

Make unmasking fear one of your top priorities, but allow the unmasking to spontaneously happen as you live your life.

This will lead to so many discoveries. Journal about the discoveries.

You may have some pretty big personal breakthroughs and even some emotional releases. Those releases may involve feeling some buried emotions. While that process will feel sticky and heavy, the lightness and freedom which follow are so very worth it!

Celebrate the entire journey as you feel yourself rise and fall with the waves of life.

And when the next wave breaks, roar along with it, with fear as the doorway to your authentic and unbound self.





