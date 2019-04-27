The Spoon River College softball team dropped a pair of non-conference contests against host Augustana College Wednesday evening.

The Spoon River College softball team dropped a pair of non-conference contests against host Augustana College Wednesday evening. The opening contest saw the Augustana JV post a 10-7 victory. SRC had two-run rallies in the second, third and fourth innings, but Augustana countered with three-run rallies in the first, fourth and fifth innings. The Lady Snappers also had a single run in the sixth, while Augie also had a single run in the second. Augustana out-hit SRC 13-9 with the Lady Snappers also being charged with six errors. Lexi Campbell and Samantha Miner had two hits each for SRC with Isabella Clark and Miner knocking in two runs each. Kamryn Meacham pitched six innings for Spoon River, striking out three. Game two saw Augie pile on the run early on the way to posting a 12-4, five-inning victory. Augustana took control early, scoring four runs in the first, two in the second and six more in the third. Spoon River recorded a single run in the second and three more in the fourth, but would drop the contest by the eight-run rule. The Lady Snappers were out-hit 9-6 and finished with two errors. Riley Newland had two hits and two RBIs for SRC. Kate Harkey and Mackenzie Hedges pitched for the Lady Snappers. Spoon River is now 15-33 on the season. SRC will resume Mid-West Athletic Conference play today with a 1 p.m. home twinbill against John Wood Community College at the Canton Softball Complex. The Lady Snappers will then head to Lincoln Land CC for a Sunday doubleheader starting at noon.