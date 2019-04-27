The St. David Optimist Club will be holding its 8th Annual French Toast, Pancakes and Sausage fundraiser at its hall in St. David across the street from Casey’s on Saturday, May 4 to raise money for its summer ball program. Times will be from 7 a.m. to noon.

ST DAVID-The St. David Optimist Club will be holding its 8th Annual French Toast, Pancakes and Sausage fundraiser at its hall in St. David across the street from Casey’s on Saturday, May 4 to raise money for its summer ball program. Times will be from 7 a.m. to noon.

This will be an all you can eat thick slice french toast, pancakes, whole hog sausage and a drink. Price will be $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-12 and children under five are free.

Sausage will be available for sale and ready for the freezer.