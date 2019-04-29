The Canton High girls track and field team participated in Friday’s Lady Raiders Meet of Champions held at the Eastside Centre.

The Canton High girls track and field team participated in Friday’s Lady Raiders Meet of Champions held at the Eastside Centre. Athletes were divided into three classes. In Class A, Canton placed 12th out of 13 teams with 12.5 points. The lady Giants also placed 12th out 13 teams in Class B, scoring 7.5 points. CHS did not score in Class C. Dunlap swept all three classes, taking the top spot in Class A with 124 points, recording 82.5 points in Class B and 45.5 points in Class C. Results for the Lady Giants include the following: Class 1A 100-meters – Sloan Shawgo, 11th, 14.11 seconds. 800 – Claire Wheelwright, seventh, 2:37.81. 1600 – Eleanor Fournier, seventh, 5:45.87. 3200 – Fournier, fourth, 12:10.82. 100 hurdles – Katie Goldring, seventh, 17.43. 4x100 relay – Madison McDonald, Addi Postin, Kailey Link and Shawgo, 11th, 58.41. Shot put – Trinity Hedden, tie for 10th, 31-feet, 2-inches. Discus – Hedden, 10th, 80-3. Pole vault – Isabella Kees, tie for third, 8-0. Long jump – Link, eighth, 14-11. Class 2A 200 – Cadence Knowles, 12th, 31.33. 1600 – Wheelwright, seventh, 6:01.26. Shot put – Mariah Purtle, 13th, 23-0 ½. Discus – Purtle, 12th, 68-2. Pole vault – Postin, tie for third, 6-0. Long jump – McDonald, fourth, 15-0. Class 3A Discus – Schultz, 12th, 54-2. Shot put – Kianna Schultz, 13th, 20-3.