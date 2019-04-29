Gloria M. Rowland, age 92, passed away into God’s glory on April 26, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial of ashes will be done privately by the family at Greenmound Cemetery in Keithsburg, IL. A celebration of life will be held on May 18th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Keithsburg, IL. Any memorial gifts may be directed to the First Christian Church, Keithsburg, IL.

Gloria M. Rowland, age 92, passed away into God’s glory on April 26, 2019.

Gloria was born on July 21st, 1926 on a farm in Abington Township in Mercer County to Forb and Alta Whitehall. She had three siblings, Elaine Frick, Adeline Whitehall, and Don Whitehall, who all preceded her in death.

Gloria graduated from Keithsburg High School, and later graduated from Brown’s Business College in Galesburg, IL., where she worked at a bank. She married Paul Rowland on November 12th, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 6th, 2006.

Gloria and Paul loved their four daughters: Paula Sanders of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Valerie (Daniel) Livermore of Edwards, Ill., and Celeste (Daniel) Barkley, Marion, Iowa, and Laura Nadine Rowland (deceased).

Gloria was a homemaker; she loved to sew, making most of her daughters' dresses. She loved music and was the church organist for many years at the First Christian Church in Keithsburg, IL. She was also instrumental at maintaining the ledger for the farm.

Gloria leaves behind seven grandchildren; Leslie Damkjear (Mikkel), Devin Sanders, Matthew (Megan) and Ashley Livermore, Nathan (Kari), Brandon (Rachel), and Jordan Barkley, and seven great-grandchildren.

