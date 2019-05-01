Driver’s Education Teacher Jessica VanDyke stated, “Hopefully after witnessing the mock crash on Friday, my students will have a better understanding of the implications due to a DUI or distracted driving crash. Teenagers are in the highest category of crashes due to inexperience and their brains not being fully developed until their mid 20's. We were all there once, and we thought we were invincible. Today's kids are no different. The only thing is, there are even more distractions now due to phones. Unfortunately, parents are bad examples for our kids when it comes to driving. When asking my students if their parents talk/text on their phone while driving, 90% raise their hands. They have to be better influences, not only because it's the right thing to do but because it's the law. A DUI in Illinois can cost around $18,000 and could possibly have jail time attached to it also. If you are in a crash that causes a death, your BAC will be tested as well as your phone records can be seized.

I'm hoping the mock crash brought awareness, not only to all of the high school students, but to parents as well. We have been very fortunate the last several years and have not had a serious crash in our area involving teenagers. I tell my students all the time that unfortunately it will happen again, and I want them to think about the decisions they make before they get behind the wheel. Is that text really worth it? Is it worth getting behind the wheel after having a drink or two? The answer is simply, NO. Because even if you are not the one who dies, someone else will and your life will be affected forever. “