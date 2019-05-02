MACOMB — Last week on Wednesday, April 24, Macomb police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Juneman for the possession and dissemination of child pornography. Now, police are saying that Juneman is facing three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for a victim under the age of 7.

The arrest was made following a tip from an internet agency and the attorney general’s office, and the Macomb man was arrested. According to a press release from Chief of Police Curt Barker, Juneman’s arrest warrant was the result of a four-month investigation. Lieutenant Lindsey May disclosed that the information and content relating to Juneman’s charges was also disseminated via Facebook to people in unknown countries.

May reiterated that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

