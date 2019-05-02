MACOMB — The McDonough County Communications Board will start the search for a full-time 911 director to replace interim 911 director Eric Lenardt.

Lenardt, who filled in for former 911 director Jessica Shoopman, will be stepping down as interim 911 director because he will be starting a teaching position with the School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration at Western Illinois University.

Mayor and communications board chair Mike Inman want to hire the permanent 911 director by the end of June or July. Inman said that Lenardt will assist the three-member search committee with finding and hiring the new 911 director.

The 911 call center has started training three new 911 dispatchers, two as part-time dispatchers and one as a full-time dispatcher. One of the part-time dispatcher trainees will switch to full-time when she moves to Macomb next month, Lenardt said. Full-time 911 dispatch trainees receive full salary and benefits during the training period.

“My training is kind of maxed out,” Lenardt said. “With three, it is very hard to find a spot to put anybody.”

The communications board discussed the treasurer’s report. Jeannette Moon, 911 administrative assistant, said the April payment from Lifeguard Ambulance Services consisted of payments from both the fourth quarter and first quarter because Lifeguard has a new payment company. Moon said that paperwork had to be filled out with Lifeguard’s new payment company before payment was issued to the communications board.

The treasurer’s report for both April and May will be voted on during May’s communications board meeting because it was not on the agenda.

The communications board also voted to approve board officers for the term. Inman said that it has been a tradition for the mayor and the county board chair to rotate between being the chair and vice chair and that he wanted to continue that tradition. The board voted to have county board chair George Dixon as chair, Inman as vice chair, Ben Thompson as secretary and Police Chief Curt Barker as treasurer.

The next communications board meeting will be on May 28 after the McDonough County-Schuyler County Emergency Telephone Systems Board meeting.



