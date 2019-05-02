Richard Allen Stuckey, 75, of Canton, passed away at 10:29 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Graham Hospital E.R. He was born on Sept. 28, 1943 in Canton to Warner F. and Eleanor E. (Rohrer) Stuckey.

Surviving are one brother, Warner Gene (Donna) Stuckey of Canton and one sister, Karen (Micheal) Stufflebean of Canton.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Vickey.

Richard worked as the sexton for Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Rev. Mike Huson will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels or the Canton Rescue Squad. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com