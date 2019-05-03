Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 Commander, Captain Jon Dively, announced the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in District 14 during May.

MACOMB-Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 Commander, Captain Jon Dively, announced the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in District 14 during May.

These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:

•Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

•Safety Belt and Child Restraint use

•Speeding

•Distracted Driving

The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws.

Impaired driving is a factor in more than 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois.

Likewise, speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known to not be buckled up.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.