Amy L. Young, 87, of West Des Moines, Iowa, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, in Geneseo. In celebration of her life, the family will hold a private service at 4 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, in Geneseo. Burial and graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Indianapolis Cemetery, near What Cheer, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Amy L. Young Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

Amy was born the daughter of Edwin and Edith Johnson on Dec. 30, 1931. She graduated high school in Jackson, Minn., followed by Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, S.D. While on a rotation in the V.A. Hospital in Knoxville, Iowa, she met Thomas J. Young who was on leave from the Navy. They were married in San Diego, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 13, 1953.

She was involved in many clubs and activities, several bridge clubs, Simpson Guild, and Clio Club. She worked as a post-surgical nurse at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, then as a county health nurse for Warren County, Iowa, until her retirement. She played competitive bridge for more than 60 years, obtaining her Gold Masters in contract bridge. After her husband Tom retired, he was her bridge partner until he lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 12, 2001. Amy traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and several foreign countries, including reuniting with family in her father’s hometown of Monsteras, Sweden.

Amy is survived by sons, Tom (Paulette) Young of Warwick, Rhode Island; and Mark (Pam) Young, of Indianola, Iowa; and daughter, Karen (Kevin) Urick, of Prophetstown; her grandchildren: Steve (Carlene) Young, of Blaine, Wash.; Laura (Andrew) Bigler, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Julie (Josh) Whitmore, of Minneapolis, Minn.; Ben (Katie) Urick, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and Katy (Andrew) Santiago, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and great-grandchildren: John and Evan Young, Naomi and Nathan Bigler, Jocelyn Whitmore, and Christian Santiago.